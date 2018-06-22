Dinesh Chandimal ball-tampering ban: Sri Lanka trio admit 'serious law breach' over delay

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusinghe (centre) and manager Asanka Gurusinha (right) have been charged by the ICC for delaying play

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted a "serious law breach" after the team delayed play during the drawn second Test against West Indies.

The International Cricket Council said the two-hour delay on day three was "contrary to the spirit of the game".

It was a protest over Chandimal's ban for ball-tampering on the second day.

The 28-year-old will appeal against his one-match suspension on Friday.

Sri Lanka said they played the remainder of the second Test "under protest".

The third Test begins in Bridgetown on Saturday, with West Indies leading the three-match series 1-0.