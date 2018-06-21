Inter-Provincial Series: William Porterfield century gives Warriors hope

Porterfield played in Ireland's first ever men's Test match against Pakistan last month

An unbeaten William Porterfield century gave North-West Warriors renewed hope against Leinster Lightning in their Inter-Provincial match at Bready.

Lightning began day two in control having dismissed their opponents for 80 before reaching 193-6 on the first day.

The visitors established a first innings lead of 193 partly thanks to a 92 from George Dockrell.

Porterfield's well-timed 115 no. gives the Warriors a vital lead ahead of the final day of play.

Captain Dockrell began Thursday on 82 no. but could only add 11 more before being bowled by Craig Young.

Peter Chase, who took five wickets on the first day, added an entertaining 24 to extend Lightning's lead before they were bowled out.

Porterfield's opening stand of 50 with David Barr was broken when the latter was trapped lbw by Dockrell.

Aaron Gillespie (48) and Stuart Thompson (6) were removed before Porterfield reached his hundred as the Warriors moved into a narrow lead of 21.

The hosts know they must make further runs on the final day if they are to have any chance against defending champions Lightning.

North-West Warriors 80 (39 overs) & 214-3: W Porterfield 115 no, A Gillespie 48, P Chase 5-24.

Leinster Lightning 273 (70.4 overs): G Dockrell 92, A Balbirnie 35; D Scanlon 4-70.