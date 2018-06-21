BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jason Roy brings up century with a six
'It's gone miles' - Roy brings up century with a six
- From the section Cricket
Watch Jason Roy bring up his century with a six during the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street.
