BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jason Roy & Craig Overton combine to dismiss Shaun Marsh
'A brilliant piece of fielding' - Roy & Overton combine to dismiss Marsh
- From the section Cricket
"A brilliant piece of fielding" by Jason Roy and Craig Overton removes Shaun Marsh for 101 in the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired