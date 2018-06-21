BBC Sport - England v Australia: Adil Rashid dismisses Travis Head in fourth ODI
Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'
- From the section Cricket
Watch England's Adil Rashid dismiss Australia's Travis Head with "possibly the worse ball bowled today" in the fourth ODI at Chester-le-Street.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired