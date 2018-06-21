Ireland v India: Two Ireland changes for India series

Andy McBrine is one of two changes to the Ireland squad for the India series

Ireland have made two changes for the two-match Twenty20 international series against India in Dublin.

Josh Little is available once again and joins Andy McBrine in coming into the squad for the eagerly-anticipated games at Malahide.

Craig Young and Barry McCarthy drop out of the squad that took part in the recent Tri-Series in the Netherlands.

The matches against India will take place on 27 and 29 June.

"The selectors have chosen what we believe to be a strong, in-form squad for this format of the game that balances experience with youth," said Andrew White, Chairman of National Men's Selectors for Cricket Ireland.

"Our deliberations were around finding a side that was competitive now, but with an eye to the future."

Many of the squad will be either travelling to Sussex for the Ed Joyce Testimonial match on Sunday, or will be re-joining the senior squad from their English county sides.

"We will continue our approach of providing opportunities for a wider pool of players to gain experience in T20 cricket on the international stage," White continued.

"With around 12 months to go to the World T20 Cup qualifiers, we are looking to build a competitive squad for that qualification stage and hopefully to propel us into the main tournament in 2020."

Ireland T20 squad for India series: Gary Wilson (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.