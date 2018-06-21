County Championship: Sussex in command on day two against Durham

Michael Burgess fell four runs short of his third century in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel Castle (day two): Sussex 552: Salt 130, Haines 124, Burgess 96; Salisbury 3-112 Durham 202-4: Smith 90*, Collingwood 44; Wells 2-26 Durham (3 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 350 runs Scorecard

Durham face a fight to avoid defeat at Sussex after the hosts continued to dominate on day two at Arundel.

Sussex resumed on 439-5 and continued to make Durham toil before being bowled out for 552, with Michael Burgess (96) falling just short of a century.

The visitors struggled initially in reply as Tom Latham and Cameron Steel (20) both fell cheaply.

Will Smith's unbeaten 90 gave the visitors some stability, but they were still 350 behind on 202-4 at stumps.