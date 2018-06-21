County Championship: Nottinghamshire seize control on day two in Essex

Pace bowler Luke Fletcher has now taken 23 wickets in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Nottinghamshire 380: Taylor 146, Nash 51; Harmer 4-78 & 35-1: Libby (20*) Essex 206: Bopara 69; Carter 4-34, Fletcher 4-43 Nottinghamshire (7 pts) lead Essex (3 pts) by 209 runs Scorecard

Luke Fletcher and Matthew Carter each took four wickets as Nottinghamshire bowled out Essex for 206 on their way to a 209-run lead after day two.

Fletcher dismissed three of the top six and Carter ran through the lower order as Essex fell 174 runs short of Notts' first-innings score of 380.

Only former England batsman Ravi Bopara (69) offered meaningful resistance.

Jake Libby (20 not out) then helped the visitors stretch their lead to 209 by close of play as they reached 35-1.

But it was Fletcher and Carter who were the stars in a dominant Notts display.

Earlier, both men scored 19 while Matthew Milnes (22) also made a useful contribution as the Notts tail took their overnight total of 311-6 to 380 all out.

Varun Chopra was the first to fall in a nervy Essex reply, scoring a 21-ball duck before being trapped lbw by Fletcher.

Harry Gurney had England opener Alastair Cook caught at slip by Carter as Essex struggled to 80-4.

Bopara's defiant 69 from 89 balls gave some hope, but Carter clean bowled the danger man and then took the final two wickets before Libby took the lead past 200 in reply.