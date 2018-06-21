Derbyshire grind out advantage over Glamorgan at St Helens

Andrew Salter takes the plaudits after his first wicket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St. Helen's (day one): Glamorgan: 283 (71 overs): Salter 72*, Cooke 69; Palladino 5-69 Derbyshire: Derbyshire 207-3 (77 overs): Hughes 67*, Slater 52; Salter 2-52 Glamorgan 3 pt, Derbyshire 4 pts Scorecard

Derbyshire battled their way to just 76 runs behind Glamorgan, thanks to half-centuries from Alex Hughes (67 not out) and Ben Slater (52).

Hughes' innings was his best of the season, with all the visitors' top-order making decent contributions on a slow pitch.

Earlier Andrew Salter's 72 not out led Glamorgan's recovery, before taking the first two Derbyshire wickets.

Tony Palladino completed a five-wicket haul for Derbyshire.

Glamorgan's teenage debutant Prem Sisodiya enjoyed a promising first day's action, hitting 38 and bowling economically, but Derbyshire look well set for a first innings lead.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"It started off with the sun shining in Swansea, so that was pleasant from the batting point of view to get some early runs as the wicket played well this morning.

"That seemed to be the case for most of the day and it was hard work trying to get some reward with the ball, but full credit to Prem (Sisodiya) for how he bowled with a great economy rate.

"It's further west (in Swansea), I'm closer to home so I'm bound to play better- making my debut here and making some runs, so it's nice to follow on in that suit."

Derbyshire batsman Ben Slater told BBC Radio Derby:

"Nice to get a score, the wicket's pretty slow so scoring quickly is tough going, and you have to grind it out since (the ball) isn't really coming on to you.

"It's key to get a first-innings lead and I think we're in a good position to do that. If possible a three-figure lead and more, we want to cash in now.

"It's nice for Alex (Hughes) to get a big score, he's been wanting one for a while now, he's been working hard in the nets and hopefully he can kick on."