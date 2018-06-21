County Championship: Leicestershire in control over Middlesex

Dawid Malan was part of the 13-man England squad for ODI international against Scotland but did not play in the shock defeat

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 427: Ackermann 196*, Dexter 66; Murtagh 5-60 & 0-1: Harris 1-0 Middlesex 233: Malan 78* Stirling 52; Chappell 4-65, Raine 3-53 Leicestershire (7 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 194 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire dominated day two, bowling out Middlesex for 233 to take a first-innings lead of 194.

Only Dawid Malan (78 not out) and Paul Stirling (52) passed 50, while Zak Chappell took 4-65 for the hosts.

Colin Ackermann (196 not out) had earlier taken Leicestershire from their overnight 353-8 to 427 all out, but he ended short of a double century.

Leicestershire's second innings started badly with Paul Horton falling for a duck as they closed the day on 0-1.