County Championship: Sean Dickson and Joe Denly put Kent in control against Warwickshire

Sean Dickson and Joe Denly
Sean Dickson and Joe Denly shared a double century stand for the third wicket
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells (day two):
Kent 197 & 359-6: Dickson 133, Denly 119; Barker 4-64
Warwickshire 125: Trott 51*; Podmore 4-26, Henry 4-54
Kent (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 431 runs
Scorecard

Centuries from Sean Dickson and Joe Denly helped Kent take a 431-run lead against Warwickshire after day two.

After 20 wickets fell on day one, Dickson (133) and Denly (119) shared a third-wicket partnership of 208.

Dickson, who reached his ton from one of his 17 boundaries, was trapped leg before by Jeetan Patel (2-89).

Denly hit 13 fours and a six and, although Keith Barker (4-64) shone for the visitors, Kent closed on 359-6 in their second innings to seize control.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired