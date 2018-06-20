BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Tammy Beaumont reaches second-fastest women's T20 century
Beaumont reaches second-fastest women's T20 century
- From the section Women's Cricket
Tammy Beaumont reaches the second-fastest women's T20 century from just 47 balls in England's T20 tri-series game against South Africa at Taunton.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
