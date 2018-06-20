BBC Sport - Graeme Swann 'felt sorry for Australia' as England broke ODI record
Swann 'felt sorry for Australia' as England broke ODI record
- From the section Cricket
Former England spinner Graeme Swann says he "felt sorry for Australia" as England made the highest one-day international total in history at Trent Bridge.
Swann also says England are "hot favourites" for the World Cup.
