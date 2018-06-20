New Zealand women hit record T20 score of 216 in win over South Africa

Bates hit 16 fours and three sixes in her unbeaten 124 at Taunton

Women's T20 tri-series, Taunton: New Zealand 216-1 (20 overs): Bates 124*, Devine 73 South Africa 150-6 (20 overs): Van Niekerk 58, Du Preez 36, Jensen 3-28 New Zealand won by 66 runs Scorecard

New Zealand broke the record for the highest score in a women's Twenty20 international after they made 216-1 on the way to beating South Africa.

Captain Suzie Bates top scored with 124 not out off 66 balls as she and Sophie Devine (73) put on a record 182 for the first wicket at Taunton.

Bates also moved past ex-England skipper Charlotte Edwards as the leading run-scorer in women's T20s.

South Africa were never in the hunt, finishing well short on 150-6.

However, they must recover quickly - with only around two hours' break before they take on England in the second game of Wednesday's double-header.

The merciless Bates, 30, peppered the Taunton boundaries with three sixes and 16 fours as the Proteas bowlers struggled for line and length.

Despite becoming the White Ferns' first T20 centurion, she finished just two runs short of equalling the individual women's record of 126 made by Australia's Meg Lanning against Ireland in 2014.

Earlier this month, the Kiwis broke the ODI world record when they made a 490-4 against Ireland in Dublin.

Needing to set a few records of their own to win, South Africa started well but lost the dangerous Lizelle Lee early and were continually pegged back by some accurate bowling.

While Van Niekerk (58) and Mignon du Preez (36) added 79 for the fifth wicket, the game was gone by then after three wickets fell with the score on 40, while seamer Hayley Jensen was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with 3-28.

'I think we went to Plan Z' - what they said

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates: "That was one of the best wickets I've played on, it's the best I've batted for a while. Sophie can hit the ball a long way and she's added a lot at the top of the order. It's so pleasing to get off a good start as we know South Africa and England are good Twenty20 sides."

South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk: "I think we went to Plan Z. There were a couple of run-out chances we didn't take, but the class of Suzie and Sophie, they'll make you pay. You can't hide in T20 cricket, it's not just the fielding - at the moment our execution as bowlers was pretty poor as well."

Ex-England batter Lydia Greenway on BBC Test Match Special: "Something that South Africa will reflect on is the width they gave the New Zealand batters. If there was a hint of width, it made it easy for Bates and Devine to hit boundaries. But as soon as they bowled straighter, they made it more difficult to score."