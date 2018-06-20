Mark Stoneman: England batsman misses Surrey match for family reasons

Opener Mark Stoneman has played in 11 Test matches for England, averaging 27.68

England's Mark Stoneman has withdrawn from Surrey's side for their match with Somerset because of family reasons.

The 30-year-old opener had been set to play in their County Championship fixture Division One on Wednesday.

A post on Surrey's Twitter page said Stoneman would be absent "until further notice".

After being dropped by England for May's second Test against Pakistan, he was out for a duck in his most recent innings against Hampshire on 9 June.

Somerset's visit to Guildford sees the Championship's top two meet, with Surrey one point behind the visitors after five games.