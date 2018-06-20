T20I tri-series: Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs to win series

Scotland beat Netherlands to win the T20I series

T20 interational, Amstelveen Netherlands: 106 all out (14 overs):Edwards 31no, Visee 17; Barressi 1-3 Scotland: 221-3 (20 overs):Munsey 71, Berrington 64no, Cross 50; Tahir 3-26 Scotland win by 115 runs Full scorecard

George Munsey's 71 was the highlight as Scotland beat the Netherlands to win the T20I series.

The visitors batted first and Munsey's excellent innings, alongside those of Richie Berrington (64) and Matthew Cross (50), helped them set the Dutch a daunting victory target of 222.

Scott Edwards offered resistance with an unbeaten 31, but the hosts never threatened to make the runs required.

Hamza Tahir took three wickets as the Dutch crumbled to 106 all out.

The 115-run victory was Scotland's second over the Netherlands in as many days following a defeat and a draw against Ireland.

The Dutch had earlier defeated the Irish twice.