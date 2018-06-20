England v Australia: Hosts add Sam Curran and Craig Overton to ODI squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch all 21 sixes as England break ODI record

England v Australia Venue: Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street Dates: 14:00 BST, Thursday 21 June Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

All-rounder Sam Curran and bowler Craig Overton have been added to the England squad for the final two one-day internationals against Australia.

The pair have been called up from the England Lions squad to provide additional fast-bowling options.

England made the highest ODI total in history on Tuesday as they beat Australia by 242 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

The next game is in Durham on Thursday, before Sunday's finale at Old Trafford.

Surrey's Curran and Somerset's Overton had been in the England Lions squad for the Tri-Series against India A and West India A which starts in Derby on Friday.

Sussex's Chris Jordan has been added to the Lions squad and will be available for the first two matches against India A on Friday and West Indies A on Saturday. Overton will rejoin them next week and will be available for the remaining matches.

Amended England Lions squad: Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Steven Mullaney (Nottinghamshire, captain), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wk), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Reece Topley (Hampshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Chris Jordan (Sussex). *Craig Overton (Somerset) to replace Jordan after the first two matches of the series.