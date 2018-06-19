BBC Sport - England v Australia: Watch all 21 sixes as England break ODI record
Watch all 21 sixes as England set a new record total of 481 in their one-day international victory over Australia at Trent Bridge that ensures a series win.
MATCH REPORT:England surge to record-breaking win
