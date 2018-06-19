England v Australia: Hosts make record 481-6 in third ODI

Media playback is not supported on this device England break ODI record with Hales six

Third one-day international, Trent Bridge England 481-6 (50 overs): Hales 147, Bairstow 139, Roy 82 Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

England made the highest one-day international total in history, posting 481-6 against Australia in the third ODI at Trent Bridge.

It eclipsed their own record of 444-3, set against Pakistan at the same venue in 2016.

Alex Hales made 147 off 92 balls and Jonny Bairstow 139 off 92.

Skipper Eoin Morgan became England's highest ODI run-scorer of all time in hitting a 21-ball fifty, the fastest by an England player.

England, who also broke the record for most boundaries in an ODI with 62, looked like becoming the first team to score 500 before the loss of Hales and Morgan in successive balls late on.

Speaking on Test Match Special, BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew said: "This is a poor Australian side but they've been utterly dismantled. It's been ruthless from England. The wheels fell off for Australia."

Australia, who are 2-0 down in the five-match series, won the toss.

Bairstow told Sky Sports: "It was amazing. This ground is a special ground for us - it always tends to bring something exciting. What a pitch it is."