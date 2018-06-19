T20I tri-series: Scotland beat Netherlands by seven wickets

Richie Berrington's unbeaten 49 helped Scotland to victory over Netherlands

T20 interational, Amstelveen: Netherlands 160-6 (20 overs): Barresi 53no, O'Dowd 31; Klaassen 29-1 Scotland 161-3 (17.4 overs): Berrington 49no, Munsey 46, Coetzer 42; Evans 2-32 Scotland won by seven wickets Full scorecard

An unbeaten 49 from Richie Berrington helped Scotland to victory over Netherlands in the T20I tri-series.

Victory for the home side would have seen them seal the series, and Wesley Barressi's 53 not out helped them to 160 for six.

The Scots chased down the winning target of 161 with more than two overs to spare, Berrington ably assisted by George Munsey (46) and captain Kyle Coetzer (42).

The sides meet again on Wednesday.

Having lost one and tied one of their two meetings with Ireland, the Scots have now put themselves in a position to win the series should they beat the Dutch again.