BBC Sport - Australia v England: Jonny Bairstow reaches 'wonderful hundred' with a six

  • From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow reaches his century in style with a six as England look set to make a huge target in their third one-day international against Australia at Trent Bridge.

