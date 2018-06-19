BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jason Roy hits 'enormous' six to bring up 100 for England against Australia

Roy hits 'enormous' six to bring up 100 for England

  • From the section Cricket

Jason Roy hits an "enormous" six as England reach 100 without losing a wicket in the third ODI at Trent Bridge.

