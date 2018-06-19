BBC Sport - Mark Robinson: England players need more T20 experience
England need more T20 experience - Robinson
- From the section Women's Cricket
England women's coach Mark Robinson says they need to '"fine tune" their best team during the Twenty20 tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.
READ MORE: Farrant added to England squad for T20s
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired