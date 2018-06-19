India A post 458-4 against Leicestershire - second highest total in one-day history

Mayank Agarwal struck 18 fours and five sixes

One-day tour match, Grace Road India A 458-4 (50 overs): Agarwal 151 (106), Shaw 132 (90), Gill 86 (54) Scorecard

India A scored 458-4 against Leicestershire in their tour match at Grace Road - the second highest one-day total in history.

Mayank Agarwal made 151 off 106 balls before retiring hurt, while Prithvi Shaw hit 132 off 90 in an opening stand of 221 in 26 overs.

Shabman Gill hit four sixes in an over in his 86 off 54 deliveries.

India A face England Lions at Derby on Friday in the first match of a tri-series also featuring West Indies A.

Surrey's 496-4 against Gloucestershire in 2007 is the highest total in List A cricket.