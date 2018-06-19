Northamptonshire: Graeme White retires from first-class cricket

Graeme White played 39 first-class games, taking 65 wickets at an average of 42.00

Northamptonshire spin bowler Graeme White has decided to retire from first-class cricket.

The 31-year-old left-armer had shoulder surgery last autumn and will now play limited-overs matches only.

He has not played a Championship game this season, but took eight wickets in eight One-Day Cup group games.

"I feel if I pack in red-ball cricket it will give me a better opportunity of going well into my thirties and hopefully beyond," said White.

"If you're a regular in the side - as I have been in white-ball cricket - you get used to it and you enjoy it.

"When you're in and out of the team it's not ideal, and I'd just had enough of it really."

White is in his second spell at Wantage Road, having also played for Nottinghamshire from 2010 to 2013.