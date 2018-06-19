BBC Sport - Chris Wood dismisses Ben Coad to book Hampshire's place in the final

Wood dismisses Coad to book Hampshire's place in the final

  • From the section Cricket

Chris Wood takes the wicket of Yorkshire's Ben Coad to book Hampshire's place in the One-Day Cup final.

REPORT: Hampshire beat Yorkshire to set up Kent final

Available to UK users only.

