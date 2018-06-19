Michael Hogan: Glamorgan captain fit for Derbyshire game

Australian Michael Hogan joined Glamorgan in 2012

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Derbyshire Venue: St Helen's, Swansea Date: 20-23 June Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary and scores on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan is fit after injury for their County Championship Division Two match with Derbyshire at Swansea, which starts on Wednesday, 20 June.

The fast bowler has missed six One-Day Cup games and one Championship game with a hamstring injury.

Batsman Kiran Carlson is also available after missing the loss to Warwickshire because of a university exam.

Glamorgan are second from bottom of the table while Derbyshire are sixth.