Tash Farrant added to England squad for T20s

Farrant has played 13 T20s for England

England have added left-arm seamer Tash Farrant to their squad to play a Twenty20 tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Farrant replaces Lauren Winfield in a 14-woman squad for the first game against South Africa on Wednesday.

But Winfield and and Katie George will be added to the squad for a double header against both teams on Saturday, 23 June.

The T20 series will be rounded off with a game against the Kiwis on 28 June.

"There's a growing number of players beginning to make cases for selection, which is a reflection of the depth that's starting to emerge. And that's exciting," said coach Mark Robinson.

England squad: Heather Knight (Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Tash Farrant (Kent), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Sarah Taylor (Sussex), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)

To join the squad for the IT20 double-header on June 24:

Katie George (Hampshire), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire)