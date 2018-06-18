Hugh Morris: Glamorgan chief says no short-term fix for poor start to season

Coach Robert Croft (bottom row, centre) is in his third season in charge of Glamorgan

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says there is no quick solution after the Welsh county's poor start to the 2018 season.

The Welsh county have lost 10 out of 13 matches in two competitions with only two wins.

Glamorgan finished bottom of their One-Day Cup section and are ninth out of 10 teams in Division Two of the County Championship.

"It is disappointing, there is no getting away from it," said Morris.

Glamorgan won only one game and lost seven in the 50-over tournament, while they have a poor record of one win, one draw and three defeats in the County Championship.

It is head coach Robert Croft's third season in charge after being promoted to take over from Toby Radford in 2015, although Morris believes the team are still in transition and can turn things around.

"This is not a short-term fix," said Morris. "I was lucky enough to play in a very successful Glamorgan team but people forget it took 10 years to build that side.

"When I was involved with the England team it took time before we won back-to-back Ashes.

"Patience is in short supply in professional sport and I absolutely get that.

"We are in a results-orientated business but we feel the right way to go is to give our young players an opportunity and that is what we are doing."

Michael Hogan suffered a hamstring injury against Somerset on 20 May

Young and Welsh

Glamorgan have had to cope with injuries to captain Michael Hogan and fellow fast bowler Marchant de Lange.

Morris believes Glamorgan's policy in the County Championship of giving young Welsh players a chance will benefit the county in the long run.

"We said at the beginning of the season, we were going to provide some of our young talented players with opportunities and that's what we have done," he said.

"For most of the season we have had seven young Welshmen in the team between 19 and 24 [years of age]. We feel over the next two years we have to give them those chances.

"We believe a number of them are good enough to become very successful county and potentially international players.

"They have to start somewhere and be given opportunities and that is what we are doing.

"We have come close in a lot of matches and got in positions to win them but haven't, and that is maybe a lack of experience.

"I stand by the fact we have a number of good young players who are Welsh. We are the only professional team in Wales and it is important we have a Welsh core."

Last chance of silverware

The only realistic chance of silverware is the T20 Blast, where Glamorgan will field a more established experienced side that includes Australian overseas batsmen Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh.

That tournament starts on Friday, 6 July when Glamorgan begin their campaign at Hampshire.

Before the start of that tournament, Glamorgan have two County Championship matches against Derbyshire at Swansea (20-23 June) and Northamptonshire at Cardiff (25-28 June).

"We have punched above our weight in the last three or four years in that T20 competition," said Morris.

"We have had two home quarter-finals and got to finals day last year for the first time in 13 years.

"We have more or less the same squad last time, with Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh coming into the team as proven world-class players.

"There is a lot to look forward to and that is a competition we target to do well, but we have to improve our performances in the championships."