BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: James Vince 171 helps Hampshire beat Yorkshire in semi-final

Highlights: Vince makes superb 171

  • From the section Cricket

James Vince hits 171 off 126 balls as Hampshire beat Yorkshire by 107 runs to set up a One-Day Cup final against Kent.

REPORT: Hampshire beat Yorkshire to set up Kent final

