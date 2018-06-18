BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: James Vince 171 helps Hampshire beat Yorkshire in semi-final
Highlights: Vince makes superb 171
- From the section Cricket
James Vince hits 171 off 126 balls as Hampshire beat Yorkshire by 107 runs to set up a One-Day Cup final against Kent.
REPORT: Hampshire beat Yorkshire to set up Kent final
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired