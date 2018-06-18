Heath Streak: Ex-Zimbabwe captain & coach to assist Scotland in tri-series

Heath Streak worked with his native Zimbabwe during the World Cup Qualifier in March

Scotland have drafted in former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak as a consultant for the remainder of their Twenty20 tri-series in the Netherlands.

Streak, who took over 450 international wickets across Test and one-day cricket, accepted an invite from Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn.

Scotland lost their opener against Ireland before a dramatic tie in Sunday's second match with the Irish.

"They have really improved since the 2015 Cricket World Cup," Streak said.

"They have now got a consistently competitive team and their historic first ODI win over England is testament to their progress as a country in world cricket."

After leading his country as a player, Streak, 44, has moved successfully into coaching and had spells as both a bowling coach and head coach with Zimbabwe.

He has also worked with the bowlers at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and with Bangladesh.

Streak told the ICC website: "Grant Bradburn asked me if I could share my T20 experience with them as a consultant to help the team as well as the coaches to evolve in that format and I was happy to share my knowledge and experience with them."

After beating England for the first time, Scotland are without a win in four matches following two T20 losses to Pakistan in Edinburgh, followed by a defeat and a tie with Ireland.

They have two further matches in the tri-series tournament, both against hosts Netherlands, on Tuesday, 19 June and Wednesday, 20 June.