Jake Ball: England seamer extends Nottinghamshire deal until 2021

Jake Ball
Jake Ball has taken 172 wickets in 51 first-class matches at an average of 25.59

England seamer Jake Ball has extended his contract with Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old, who has taken 27 wickets in the County Championship and 14 in the One-Day Cup this season, earned an England recall for the ongoing one-day series with Australia.

He helped Notts win last season's One-Day Cup, although he missed the final.

"Being Notts born and bred, I'm delighted to sign up to my home county for three more years," said Ball.

"It was fantastic to be involved in the success we had last year and I hope we can have more as a club in the seasons to come."

Ball has made four Test and 17 one-day appearances for England since his debut in July 2016.

"It's great news that Jake has committed his future to the club," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"He continues to develop as a player and his contributions across all three formats have been instrumental in our success over the last 12 months.

"He has the ability to change a game through his pace and movement, and that's something everyone wants in their team."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired