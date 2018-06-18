Jake Ball: England seamer extends Nottinghamshire deal until 2021

Jake Ball has taken 172 wickets in 51 first-class matches at an average of 25.59

England seamer Jake Ball has extended his contract with Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old, who has taken 27 wickets in the County Championship and 14 in the One-Day Cup this season, earned an England recall for the ongoing one-day series with Australia.

He helped Notts win last season's One-Day Cup, although he missed the final.

"Being Notts born and bred, I'm delighted to sign up to my home county for three more years," said Ball.

"It was fantastic to be involved in the success we had last year and I hope we can have more as a club in the seasons to come."

Ball has made four Test and 17 one-day appearances for England since his debut in July 2016.

"It's great news that Jake has committed his future to the club," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"He continues to develop as a player and his contributions across all three formats have been instrumental in our success over the last 12 months.

"He has the ability to change a game through his pace and movement, and that's something everyone wants in their team."