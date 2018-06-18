Ben Stokes & Chris Woakes: England all-rounders set to miss Australia ODIs

Chris Woakes (left) and Ben Stokes
Woakes (left) is expected to be out for longer than Stokes

England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are set to miss the remaining three one-dayers in the five-match series against Australia.

Stokes tore his left hamstring before the second Test against Pakistan and will be with the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs but is unlikely to play.

The hope is he will play against India in the Twenty20s, starting on 3 July.

Woakes has a right quad tear and will be out until at least the ODIs against India, which start on 12 July.

The Warwickshire player picked up his injury in the second Test against Pakistan earlier this month and the problem is related to a chronic right knee issue, for which he has had an injection.

Durham's Stokes can bat fully and run at 90% capacity. He will start bowling again this week.

England are 2-0 up in the five-match series against Australia before they play the tourists in a T20 match.

They will then host India for three T20s, three ODIs and a five-match Test series.

