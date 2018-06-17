BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Kuhn's 127 helps Kent beat Worcestershire
Kuhn's 127 steers Kent to One-Day Cup final
Counties
Kent's Heino Kuhn scores 127 as the Spitfires beat Worcestershire by two wickets to reach the One-Day Cup final.
