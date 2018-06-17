BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Worcestershire v Kent - Matt Henry takes amazing catch
'Take a bow' - Henry makes 'amazing' catch
- From the section Counties
Watch Kent's Matt Henry take an "amazing" catch during the One-Day Cup semi-final against Worcestershire.
FOLLOW LIVE: Worcestershire v Kent - in-play clips, radio and text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired