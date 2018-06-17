BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Worcestershire v Kent - Matt Henry takes amazing catch

'Take a bow' - Henry makes 'amazing' catch

Watch Kent's Matt Henry take an "amazing" catch during the One-Day Cup semi-final against Worcestershire.

FOLLOW LIVE: Worcestershire v Kent - in-play clips, radio and text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Take a bow' - Henry makes 'amazing' catch

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Messi misses on day of penalties

Video

Messi v Ronaldo: The story so far...

Video

Messi misses penalty against Iceland

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Video

Poulsen scores winner for Denmark

Video

Roy's 120 helps England to second victory over Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Iceland score their first World Cup goal

Video

Highlights: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Video

Highlights: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Video

History as France score World Cup's first VAR goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired