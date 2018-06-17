Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal charged with ball-tampering by ICC

Umpire Aleem Dar inspects the ball as Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (centre) looks on

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with ball-tampering by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during a series in the West Indies.

The ICC said Chandimal was "charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct" which relates to "changing the condition of the ball".

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had raised concerns about the condition of the ball towards the end of day two.

In protest, Sri Lanka then took to the field two hours late on day three.

The tourists eventually decided to play following lengthy discussions between match referee Javagal Srinath and Sri Lanka's coaching staff.

The Sri Lankans were told play could not continue with the existing ball.

The West Indies were awarded five penalty runs and Sri Lanka eventually agreed to take to the pitch with the ball being changed.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later released a statement denying any wrongdoing by its players.