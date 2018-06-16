Saturday club cricket results in NI
NCU Premier League
Waringstown's last-over victory against North Down keeps them clear at the top of the table with 16 points, with CIYMS and Instonians on 12 and North Down and Carrickfergus on eight points. Muckamore, Armagh and CSNI have four points each, but Waringstown and Instonians have played a game more than the other teams.
Armagh v CIYMS
Armagh 100 N Jones 4-19, J Dow 3-24
CIYMS 103-3 N Jones 38
CIYMS won by seven wickets
Carrickfergus v CSNI - 47 overs
Carrickfergus 258-9 N Hornbuckle 61, I Parkhill 51; B Adair 4-52
CSNI 262-6 A Malan 107, M Ellison 98
CSNI won by four wickets
Muckamore v Instonians - 47 overs
Muckamore 178 C J Dennison 79; E Moleon 3-15
Instonians 179-5 N Smith 79, J McClurkin 37
Instonians won by five wickets
Waringstown v North Down - reduced to 25 overs
North Down 207 A Shields 72, R Haire 59
Waringstown 208-5 J Hall 75, A Dennison 49, L Nelson 27 no
Waringstown won by five wickets
North West Premiership
Previous leaders Bready were easily defeated by Coleraine while the bottom two teams in the table, Strabane and Donemana, both pulled off last-over wins. Coleraine, the only team with four wins, head the table above Bready and Fox Lodge.
Coleraine v Bready
Coleraine 216-7 M Poskitt 53, S Campbell 49
Bready 83 (29.3 overs) R Dougherty 34; V Chopra 4-3, S Hutchinson 4-26
Coleraine won by 133 runs
Donemana v Fox Lodge
Fox Lodge 328-5 C Tshiki 139 no, N Allen 80
Donemana 329-8 (49.4 overs) A McBrine 110, D McGerrigle 30 no; J McIntyre 4-69
Donemana won by two wickets
Strabane v Eglinton
Eglinton 233-7 R Allen 83, M Erlank 74
Strabane 234-6 (49.2 overs) C Peiris 104 no
Strabane won by four wickets
Brigade v Ardmore - postponed