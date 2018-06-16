Saturday club cricket results in NI

Ireland international Andy McBrine hit 100 runs as Donemana beat Fox Lodge

NCU Premier League

Waringstown's last-over victory against North Down keeps them clear at the top of the table with 16 points, with CIYMS and Instonians on 12 and North Down and Carrickfergus on eight points. Muckamore, Armagh and CSNI have four points each, but Waringstown and Instonians have played a game more than the other teams.

Armagh v CIYMS

Armagh 100 N Jones 4-19, J Dow 3-24

CIYMS 103-3 N Jones 38

CIYMS won by seven wickets

Carrickfergus v CSNI - 47 overs

Carrickfergus 258-9 N Hornbuckle 61, I Parkhill 51; B Adair 4-52

CSNI 262-6 A Malan 107, M Ellison 98

CSNI won by four wickets

Muckamore v Instonians - 47 overs

Muckamore 178 C J Dennison 79; E Moleon 3-15

Instonians 179-5 N Smith 79, J McClurkin 37

Instonians won by five wickets

Waringstown v North Down - reduced to 25 overs

North Down 207 A Shields 72, R Haire 59

Waringstown 208-5 J Hall 75, A Dennison 49, L Nelson 27 no

Waringstown won by five wickets

North West Premiership

Previous leaders Bready were easily defeated by Coleraine while the bottom two teams in the table, Strabane and Donemana, both pulled off last-over wins. Coleraine, the only team with four wins, head the table above Bready and Fox Lodge.

Coleraine v Bready

Coleraine 216-7 M Poskitt 53, S Campbell 49

Bready 83 (29.3 overs) R Dougherty 34; V Chopra 4-3, S Hutchinson 4-26

Coleraine won by 133 runs

Donemana v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 328-5 C Tshiki 139 no, N Allen 80

Donemana 329-8 (49.4 overs) A McBrine 110, D McGerrigle 30 no; J McIntyre 4-69

Donemana won by two wickets

Strabane v Eglinton

Eglinton 233-7 R Allen 83, M Erlank 74

Strabane 234-6 (49.2 overs) C Peiris 104 no

Strabane won by four wickets

Brigade v Ardmore - postponed