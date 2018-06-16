BBC Sport - England v Australia ODI: Jason Roy's 120 helps England to second one-day series win
Roy's 120 helps England to second victory over Australia
- From the section Cricket
England's Jason Roy scores 120 as the hosts go on to win their second one-day international against Australia by 38 runs.
MATCH REPORT: Jason Roy hits 120 to set up 38-run win for hosts
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired