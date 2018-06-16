BBC Sport - England v Australia ODI: Jason Roy's 120 helps England to second one-day series win

Roy's 120 helps England to second victory over Australia

England's Jason Roy scores 120 as the hosts go on to win their second one-day international against Australia by 38 runs.

MATCH REPORT: Jason Roy hits 120 to set up 38-run win for hosts

'Fabulous' Hales catch removes Head

Video

Buttler hits ramp shot for huge six

