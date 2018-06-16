BBC Sport - England v Australia: 'Fabulous' Alex Hales catch removes Travis Head
'Fabulous' Hales catch removes Head
- From the section Cricket
Alex Hales holds on to a fine catch to give England their first wicket and remove Travis Head as they look to defend 342 against Australia in Cardiff.
