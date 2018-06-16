Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs in Netherlands Twenty20 Tri-series

Andrew Balbirnie top scored for Ireland with 74

Ireland v Scotland: Netherlands Twenty20 Tri-Series, Deventer Ireland 205-5: Balbirnie 74, Wilson 58, Stirling 51 Scotland 159-5: Munsey 41, Dockrell 2-15 Ireland win by 46 runs Scorecard

Andrew Balbirnie led the way as Ireland eased to a 46-run win over Scotland in the Netherlands Twenty20 Tri-series.

Big-hitting from Balbirnie (74), captain Gary Wilson (58) and Paul Stirling (51) meant Ireland reached a daunting 205-5.

The Irish, who lost both games against the Dutch, then restricted the Scots to 159-5.

The teams meet again in Deventer on Sunday, with Scotland then facing the hosts in two games.

Scottish openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer set off at a brisk pace putting on 65, with the skipper going for 30 in the seventh over.

Bowler George Dockrell struck again in the ninth over, removing Munsey for 41 as he returned figures of 2-15 from his three overs.

Thereafter, the Scotland chase faltered, with Richie Berrington (29) and Dylan Budge (23 not out) unable to find the necessary boundaries as conditions grew increasingly overcast and blustery.

Balbirnie made his 74 from 40 balls, hitting 11 fours, with opener Stirling managing one less in a 29-ball half century.

Wilson was the only Irish player to beat the ropes, smashing two sixes, while Munsey did the same for Scotland.