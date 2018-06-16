BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jos Buttler hits ramp shot for huge six

  Cricket

England's Jos Buttler hits a huge ramp shot for six on his way to making a half-century against Australia in the second ODI in Cardiff.

England v Australia

