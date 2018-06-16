BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jos Buttler hits ramp shot for huge six
Buttler hits ramp shot for huge six
- From the section Cricket
England's Jos Buttler hits a huge ramp shot for six on his way to making a half-century against Australia in the second ODI in Cardiff.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Australia
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired