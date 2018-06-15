BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Tammy Beaumont & Heather Knight guide England to series victory
Beaumont & Knight guide England to series victory
- From the section Women's Cricket
Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight's 154-run partnership guides England to a 2-1 series win over South Africa with a seven-wicket victory in Canterbury.
