BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Tammy Beaumont & Heather Knight guide England to series victory

Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight's 154-run partnership guides England to a 2-1 series win over South Africa with a seven-wicket victory in Canterbury.

WATCH MORE: Spectator takes fantastic catch as Tryon hits big six

MATCH REPORT: England claim 2-1 series victory

Beaumont & Knight guide England to series victory

Top Stories

