Alex Wharf to umpire his first One-Day International in Cardiff

Bradford-born Alex Wharf was promoted to the international umpires panel in 2018

Former Glamorgan and England all-rounder Alex Wharf will umpire his first One-Day International as England host Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 43-year-old became a first-class umpire in 2014 after three seasons on the county circuit reserve list.

He is the first Glamorgan cricketer to both play and umpire in one-day internationals.

Wharf played 13 ODI's for England in 2004-2005, having joined the Welsh county from Nottinghamshire in 2000.