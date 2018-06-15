BBC Sport - Spectator takes fantastic catch as Chloe Tryon hits big six
Spectator takes fantastic catch as Tryon hits big six
- From the section Women's Cricket
A spectator takes a fantastic catch after South Africa's Chloe Tryon hits a big six off England's Georgia Elwiss in the ODI decider between the two teams at Canterbury.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired