BBC Sport - Spectator takes fantastic catch as Chloe Tryon hits big six

Spectator takes fantastic catch as Tryon hits big six

A spectator takes a fantastic catch after South Africa's Chloe Tryon hits a big six off England's Georgia Elwiss in the ODI decider between the two teams at Canterbury.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa

Available to UK users only.

