England v South Africa: Hosts secure series win with emphatic Canterbury victory

Beaumont and Knight guide England to victory
Third Women's ODI, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury
South Africa 228 (49.5 overs): Van Niekerk 95, Brunt 3-52
England 232-3 (44.1 overs): Beaumont 105, Knight 80*; Khaka 2-63
England won by seven wickets
England's women secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa with a seven-wicket victory in Canterbury.

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk made 95 but the side collapsed following her dismissal to a superb stumping by wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor.

The visitors then collapsed, slipping from 212-4 to 228 all out with one ball remaining in the innings.

England were 51-2 in reply, but Tammy Beaumont (105) made her second century of the week to set up victory.

Captain Heather Knight (80 not out) steadied the side with Beaumont after the loss of two quick wickets, with their 154-run partnership ensuring a convincing victory for England with 36 balls remaining.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt made a painstaking 64 for South Africa but the visitors struggled to accelerate, with the final six wickets falling for 16 runs.

England were sloppy in the field to begin with, dropping three catches, but Taylor's athletic legside stumping swung things back in their favour.

The sides now head to Taunton for a Twenty20 tri-series also involving New Zealand, which begins on 20 June (13:00 BST).

Spectator takes fantastic catch as Tryon hits big six

More to follow.

