BBC Sport - England v South Africa: 'That could be a crucial moment' - Khaka bowls Taylor
'That could be a crucial moment' - Khaka bowls Taylor
- From the section Women's Cricket
Ayabonga Khaka picks up her second wicket as England struggle early on as they chase 229 to beat South Africa at Canterbury.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired