BBC Sport - England v South Africa: 'That could be a crucial moment' - Khaka bowls Taylor

'That could be a crucial moment' - Khaka bowls Taylor

Ayabonga Khaka picks up her second wicket as England struggle early on as they chase 229 to beat South Africa at Canterbury.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa

Available to UK users only.

