Callum Ferguson: Australian batsman to captain Worcestershire in One-Day Cup semi-final

Callum Ferguson broke Worcestershire's one-day individual scoring record with 192 against Leicestershire on his debut

Callum Ferguson will captain Worcestershire Rapids in Sunday's Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final with Kent at New Road.

Rapids head coach Kevin Sharp confirmed Ferguson will replace the injured Joe Leach as skipper against the Spitfires.

Leach is out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture of the back.

Batsman Ferguson, 33, has captained South Australia in one-day cricket and has played for his country in all three forms of the international game.

In four games in this season's competition, Ferguson has scored 364 runs at an average of 121.33 including two scores of more than 150.