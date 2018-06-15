India v Afghanistan: Test debutants beaten inside two days

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian to hit a Test century before lunch with his 87-ball knock

First Test, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (day one): India 474: S Dhawan 107, Vijay 105; Ahmadzai 2-32 Afghanistan: 109 & 103 India win by an innings and 262 runs Scorecard

Afghanistan lost 20 wickets in a day as their Test debut ended in a two-day defeat by India in Bangalore.

Replying to India's first-innings score of 474, Afghanistan were bowled out for 109 and 103 on day two to lose by an innings and 262 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay hit centuries for India, while Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored for Afghanistan with 36 in the second innings.

Only four times in Test history has a team been bowled out twice in a day.

And it is only the 21st time a Test has ended inside two days.

There were some positives for debutants Afghanistan - who were only awarded Test status in June 2017 - notably the bowling of Yamin Ahmadzai, who took 3-51 in India's sole innings.

He took Afghanistan's first ever Test wicket on day one by dismissing Dhawan for 107 after the India opener had put on 168 with Vijay, who was eventually dismissed for 105.

India pushed on from an overnight score of 347-6 to reach 474, a total Afghanistan never looked like threatening.

Ravindra Jadeja took 6-35 over the two Afghanistan innings and was well supported by Ravichandran Ashwin, whose five wickets cost 59 runs.