BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Gary Ballance & Jack Leaning help Yorkshire beat Essex

Ballance & Leaning guide Yorkshire to One-Day Cup semi-finals

A 129-run partnership by Gary Ballance and Jack Leaning guides Yorkshire to the One-Day Cup semi-finals with a 25-run victory over Essex.

MATCH REPORT: Yorkshire beat Essex to set up Hampshire semi-final

You can follow in-play clips, radio and text coverage of the One-Day Cup semi-finals between Worcestershire v Kent on Sunday and Hampshire v Yorkshire on Monday on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ballance & Leaning guide Yorkshire to One-Day Cup semi-finals

