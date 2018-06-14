BBC Sport - Essex v Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore out lbw second ball of Yorkshire's innings

Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore out on second ball

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Tom Kohler-Cadmore be trapped lbw by Essex's Jamie Porter in the second ball of Yorkshire's innings in the One-Day Cup play-offs.

FOLLOW LIVE: Essex v Yorkshire - in-play clips, radio and text

Available to UK users only.

