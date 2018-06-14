BBC Sport - Essex v Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore out lbw second ball of Yorkshire's innings
Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore out on second ball
- From the section Cricket
Watch Tom Kohler-Cadmore be trapped lbw by Essex's Jamie Porter in the second ball of Yorkshire's innings in the One-Day Cup play-offs.
FOLLOW LIVE: Essex v Yorkshire - in-play clips, radio and text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired